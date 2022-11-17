Aunt Tel’s Premium Sweet Potato Pies available for holiday pre-order

GREENVILLE, S.C. – If you’re looking for a delicious pie for the holidays, look no further! Aunt Tel’s Premium Sweet Potato Pies has something for everyone.

Owner Shontel Babb said she never imagined she would be baking for a living, but she knew she needed to share her creation.

“I am not a baker. This is not something that I ever dreamt that I’d be doing. I consider myself a business person, a marketer, who knew I had an amazing product that I needed to get out to the world, ” she explained.

Shontel’s website reads, “We only make one thing, so you know it must be good!” And while that is true, she has adapted her recipe to accommodate several dietary restrictions.

“I love saying that I have something for everyone. I just added vegan dairy-free and the holiday bourbon buttered pecan pies,” Babb said. “Something for absolutely everyone’s indulgence.”

Shontel began with Aunt Tel’s PREMIUM Sweet Potato Pie with an all-butter crust, or as she calls it “The OG.” Since then, she has added:

Aunt Tel’s Gluten Free Sweet Potato Pie

Aunt Tel’s Sugar Free Sweet Potato Pie with Monk Fruit

Aunt Tel’s Gluten Free & Sugar Free Sweet Potato Pie

The Future is Vegan

Vegan & Gluten Free

And the new, limited-edition Bourbon Buttered Pecan Sweet Potato Pie

Currently, Babb is working to fill pre-orders for Thanksgiving, but it’s never too early to place an order for the other holidays.

“I’m focusing first on the pre-orders, and then I do hope that, next week, I will have a few available for sale on Monday [and] Tuesday before Thanksgiving,” she said.

You can pre-order pies online or call (864) 233-0044.

You can also stop by her shop in The Seafood Spot, located at 219-B Antrim Drive in Greenville. Her pies are also sold at the following locations:

Not only are these pies delicious, but your purchase will help fund a local business owner’s dream to build an emPIEr.

“Buy local. Eat local. It means so much to the local economy and to us small business owners. This is how we thrive,” she said.

To learn more, visit southernsweetpotatopies.com and follow along on Instagram.