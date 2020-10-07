Anti-fog cloth giving Upstate workers a clearer view

Loose frames, scratched lenses and night glare are daily challenges for those who wear glasses. Then, masks happened.

“It’s exhausting for those who have to wear glasses and a mask all day long,” says Cindy Parker, owner of Safety Rx Eyewear, a mobile prescription safety eyewear company based in Greenville. “You’re constantly adjusting the mask or wiping your glasses.”

But Parker has found an answer for those trying to make glasses and masks work together for a fogless workday, and a sales lift for her small business that was forced to shut down for four weeks this spring due to COVID-19.

For the past 26 years, Parker has traveled the Upstate and Midlands fitting workers with prescription safety glasses. She has been in search of an easy anti-fog solution for at least that long and says she’s finally found it in Life Art® Dry Anti-Fog Cloth.

Made of superfine suede, the Life Art® cloth is a dry, scratch free solution with an effective time of 48 hours and can be used up to 700 times. Parker is selling the cloths by the hundreds to Upstate manufacturers and business owners for less than they can be purchased online.

Packaged in a moisture-proof aluminum sealed bag, the cloth can be applied to eyeglasses, smartphones, bathroom mirrors, camera lenses, windshields, binoculars and more for cleaning and to prevent surface fogging.

Herself a glasses wearer, Parker says she’s not only found an effective anti-fog solution for eyeglasses, but also the lift her company needed to help recover lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In 26 years, I’ve never had a down year,” Parker said. “This product gave us some momentum to recoup some of the losses from earlier this year.”

For more information, email cindy@safetyrxeyewear.com.