Anna Pry's Spicy Maple Pecan Pie is a Carolina Eats sweepstakes finalist

If you’re looking for a twist on traditional pecan pie this holiday season, you’ll want to try Anna Pry’s Spicy Maple Pecan Pie.

Pry of Sylva, NC is a finalist in the Carolina Eats Holiday Traditions Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles. Four finalists were drawn at random, with each receiving a $250 Ingles gift card. The four also will be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize of four tickets to Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Peace Center in Greenville.

Pry adds hot cinnamon candies, aka Red Hots, to her pie filling to create a spicy taste and a festive look with her Spicy Maple Pecan Pie.

“This is such a simple recipe, but it doesn’t taste like it,” said Ingles Chef Jasmin Queen. “It is so good.”

Spicy Maple Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

Advertisement

1 refrigerated pie crust

3 eggs

1 1/2 c pure maple syrup

2 tablespoon melted butter

pinch of salt

1/3 cup hot cinnamon candies

1 1/2 cups pecan halves

Directions: