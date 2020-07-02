Anderson’s Freedom Dream Run gives young people the outdoor adventure of a lifetime

Saturday’s Freedom Dream Walk/Run in Anderson is more than a 5K and one-mile event. It’s an opportunity to give young people the adventure of a lifetime.

This year marks the 7th annual Freedom Dream Run organized by the Outdoor Dream Foundation, which provides outdoor adventures to children between the ages of six and 20 who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses.

Rather than visiting a theme park, these children would rather go hunting or fishing. And the Outdoor Dream Foundation is happy to make their dreams come true.

In the past seven years, the race has raised more than $75,000 to benefit the Outdoor Dream Foundation and its mission to make outdoor adventures happen for children and their parents or guardians.

Dream trips range from elk hunting in Colorado to alligator hunting in South Georgia. There has even been a hunting and fishing trip to Alaska where foundation volunteer, Larry Czonka, owns a cabin.

“Whatever the child wants, that child gets from the Outdoor Dream Foundation,” says Race Organizer Mike Cannon.

The Freedom Dream Run will start promptly at 7:30 a.m., rain or shine, on Saturday, July 4, and end around 9:30 a.m. There will be plenty of space for racers and walkers to socially distance during this time of Covid-19, organizers say.

This year marks the first time that James Robert “Radio” Kennedy has not been the event’s Grand Marshall. Kennedy, who inspired the 2003 movie Radio’ starring Cub Gooding Jr., died on December 15, 2019. Kennedy had a deep relationship with former TL Hanna football coach Harold Jones and was a fixture on the sideline at Hanna High School football games. The coach’s family was instrumental in the founding of the Outdoor Dream Foundation.

Those unable to attend the event on Saturday can support the organization by purchasing a Freedom Dream t-shirt.

Want to participate?

What: Freedom Dream Walk/Run

When: Saturday, July 4th. Park at Grady’s Great Outdoors, 3440 Clemson Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621

Race Route: East/West Connector, Anderson SC

Entry Fee: $25

For more information, visit www.outdoordream.org.