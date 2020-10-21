Anderson Arts Center hosts The Art Market November 5-19

Do you like art, but aren’t in a position to buy expensive pieces? Are you an interior designer looking for great finds for your clients? Maybe you’re an avid art collector who is looking for a great deal.

The Anderson Arts Center is hosting The Art Market November 5-19 at its historic Carnegie Building at 401 North Main Street. Admission is free.

The market will include a vast collection of work from various artists as well as previously owned work from collectors, and everything is priced to sell, according to Anderson Arts Center Executive Director April Cameron.

“We expect the Art Market to offer the community some amazing artwork at really great prices,” Cameron said. “It will be a wonderful opportunity to shop for original work that you just can’t get anywhere else.”

Items available for purchase will include paintings, photography, jewelry and ceramics, with works from Sue West, Melinda Hoffman and many other well-known area artists.

The market kicks off with a Sip ’n’ Shop on Thursday, November 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Operating hours for the market are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

On Thursday, November 12, the Arts Center will host a blood drive during market hours. The Jay Bloomer Memorial Blood Drive will be held in memory of former Arts Center board member Jay Bloomer, who lost his battle with cancer last October.

Those wanting to donate blood must make an appointment. To do so, please visit thebloodconnection.org; click the DONATE NOW button, then search by zip code and enter 29625.

For questions about the Art Market or The Jay Bloomer Memorial Blood Drive, please call (864) 222-2787 or email aprilc@andersonarts.org.