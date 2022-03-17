All About Fabrics now open every day online

Known for its three-day monthly fabric sale, All About Fabrics in Williamston, SC is making a splash in the digital space with a new e-commerce site where customers can shop every day by fabric type, color and pattern.

All About Fabrics opened its online store about a year and a half ago, and today is shipping orders throughout the United States and Canada. By next year, the company expects to have online customers worldwide, said Co-owner Eric Cohen.

“We saw an opportunity – with a void in our company – to expand further out, so we’re really a full circle company now,” Cohen said. “We do recycling, we do wholesale, export and retail, and the online presence just added a little bit more for us.”

A fourth-generation, family-owned business, All About Fabrics and its parent company, Phoenix of Anderson, is housed in the former Mount Vernon Mills facility on Broad Street near downtown Williamston.

With 42,000 square feet of retail space and 280,000 square feet of warehouse space, there’s plenty of room to store a wide selection of fabrics. It’s that selection, along with pricing, that sets All About Fabrics apart, Cohen said.

“On any given day, we have over two million yards of fabric and it’s always changing,” he said. “We’re getting in truckloads by the week. We go through it, separate it and put out fabric for the sale for our customers, then we also do wholesale and export throughout the world.”

Online customers will find 32 patterns rotating in the online store, along with new arrivals that change weekly. There also are products and supplies for sewing, crafting and quilting and a clearance tab with fabrics and other products at 25 percent off.

The goal at All About Fabrics is to process and ship online orders within 24 hours. There is a one-yard minimum on online orders, but customers can expect a little more, according to Cohen.

“We don’t cut exactly a yard, we always give a yard-and-a-quarter or a yard-and-an-eighth, a little bit more just in case customers miscalculated,” Cohen said.

Online customers also receive a free gift with purchase and a handwritten note from All About Fabrics associates fulfilling orders.

Go HERE to visit All About Fabrics’ online store.