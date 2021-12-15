Adele Zuerner's cheesecake is a Carolina Eats recipe sweepstakes finalist

Cheesecake is a holiday favorite, and Adele Zuerner of Arden, NC shares her New York Style Cheesecake recipe in the Carolina Eats Holiday Traditions Recipe Sweepstakes presented by Ingles.

Four finalists were drawn at random from among the sweepstakes entries, with each finalist receiving a $250 Ingles gift card. The four also will be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize of four tickets to Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Peace Center in Greenville.

A tried-and-true recipe, Zuerner has been making her New York Style Cheesecake for 35 years.

“It’s a good cheesecake, and it gets lots of requests every year,” she said. A distinct crust that includes ground shortbread and a lively filling make Zuerner’s cheesecake a holiday favorite.

New York Style Cheesecake

CRUST Ingredients:

Advertisement

1 ½ cups ground shortbread (Adele suggests using Sandies shortbread cookies.)

¼ cup ground almonds

1/8 tsp. almond extract

2 tsp sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

CRUST Directions:

Using a 9” pan, cook 10 minutes at 350 degrees

Transfer to rack, cool completely

CHEESECAKE Ingredients:

3 8 oz. packages of cream cheese (warm to room temp)

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons Vanilla

CHEESECAKE Directions:

Beat cream cheese in large bowl until smooth

Add eggs, sugar, lemon juice and vanilla

Spoon over crust

Bake 40 to 45 minutes at 350 degrees

TOPPING Ingredients:

2 cups sour cream

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon Vanilla

TOPPING Directions:

Combine sour cream, sugar and vanilla and blend

Cover and refrigerate

Spoon over top and cook cheesecake 5 minutes more

Let cool, then refrigerate at least 24 hours, preferably 2 to 3 days.

STRAWBERRY GLAZE Ingredients:

1 quart medium strawberries

1 tablespoon Cornstarch

1 jar strawberry jelly

¼ cup Cointreau

¼ cup water

STRAWBERRY GLAZE Directions: