A Polished Man, Monkee’s of the West End give NYE fashion tips

GREENVILLE, S.C. – New Years Eve is this weekend! Do you have your party outfit ready? The owners of A Polished Man and Monkee’s of the West End offered great tips to have you looking your best!

“Our motto is every man deserves to be a polished man,” Owner Charles Davis, Jr. said. “So, why not – on the biggest party of the night – to come with your best wardrobe. We are here just to help men look their best. We are a lifestyle men’s accessories store, so we’re all about the finishing touches and some staple pieces as well.”

Davis said suggested starting with pieces you already have in your wardrobe and building your look.

“I always tell men, ‘Let’s start with your staple pieces.’ For a big event like a NYE party, my first recommendation is going to be let’s do a blazer. Find that perfect blazer and let’s accessorize the blazer,” he said. “I tell men, all the time, for a NYE event, let’s pull out your tux, but let’s get creative with your tux. Let’s accessorize it with a cool bowtie and pocket square. I always tell men if it has a breast pocket it should have a pocket square in there. Men love wearing jeans in downtown Greenville, so what a great way to just accessorize your existing outfit with a tux. Add some jeans, cool socks, bring out your best pair of shoes, and that is your wardrobe for your NYE party. You’re looking good, and ladies will definitely notice that you pulled it all together.”

Gentlemen, grab your blazer or tux jacket, add some jeans, and have fun with your outfit!

“There are no rules to fashion,’ Davis said. “Just look your best and be aware of the theme, be aware of the environment, and come with your best fashionable game.”

You can shop at A Polished Man at 2 W Washington St. in Greenville. For more inspiration, visit its website apolishedman.com and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Now, for the ladies, we spoke with Monkee’s of the West End Owner Jeni Cain.

“NYE may not be all about us [ladies], but it is. Let’s be honest,” Cain said. “Sequins and feathers are having quite the moment this year, so no better time to do it than New Years.”

Monkees has a ton of options from colorful, full sequins dresses to ombre sequin jumpsuits. Cain said they also have 80s inspired metallic dresses, outfits with feathers, jewel-tone dresses and much more.

If sequins and feathers are not your style, Cain offered great recommendations for how to dress up your current wardrobe pieces.

“Some people get very hesitant because they don’t want to go all out sequins, and a great accessory truly can make your New Years outfit pop,” she said. “So, pull out that great little basic little black dress and throw some fun jewels with it. Whether it is a clutch, you know, bling out your ears and your wrists or just an amazing party in a shoe. You really can take what you already have in your closet and really update it with the perfect accessory for New Years.”

Monkees at the West End is located at 103 Augusta St. A in Greenville. Shop and visit the website and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

