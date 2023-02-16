13 Stripes River Lodge to hold polar plunge benefitting ALS research

GREENVILLE, S.C. – 13 Stripes River Lodge will be holding a polar plunge event on Saturday, February 25 to raise money for ALS research.

“Everyone who is wanting to participate is asked to be here at 1 o’clock. We’re going to do a warm up and kind of get the blood flowing before everyone jumps into the river,” 13 Stripes Brewery co-owner Aaron Robinson explained. “At about 2 o’clock, we’ll get everyone lined up. Everyone will jump in, have some fun, splash around, and then when everyone comes out, we’ll have fire pits going. We’ll have live music going, food will be going, beer will be flowing, and everyone can just hang out and have some laughs.”

The brewery’s owners decided to host the event after their friend’s mother was diagnosed with the disease. They also created an Ales for ALS pale ale to benefit ALS research.

“The support from 13 Stripes is really great with the supporting beer and the funds that will go to ALS research,” Chris Laundra, friend and long-time customer, explained. “ALS TDI, which is the ALS Therapy Development Institute, is the top leading development research facility for ALS cures and causes. Their entire goal as a business model is to go out of business [and] find a cure for ALS, so that’s where the money is going to.”

You must be at least 18-years-old participate, but everyone is welcome to hang out for the day. There are 55 free parking spaces on at the lodge as well as additional off-site parking.

Advertisement

“There’s a $20 registration fee. All of that goes to ALS research through a local chapter that we’ll be donating to, and everyone is encouraged to raise some more money on top of that,” Robinson explained.

Click here to sign up!

13 Stripes River Lodge is located at 1307 Old Easley Highway Easley, SC 29640.

About 13 Stripes River Lodge

“We opened this [location] almost two years ago. This July will be two years. We wanted a space that has a lot more of an outdoor kind of vibe to it. When this space became available, we just jumped at it. We’re nine minutes from downtown, and about four minutes from the village of West Greenville,” Robinson said. “It’s got the river, great views, plenty of outdoor space for families and everyone to run around. We’ve got a lot more offerings with a full kitchen down here verses our Taylors location, so we just wanted to have everything that Taylors doesn’t have.”

13 Stripes River Lodge hosts events weekly. During the summer, the lodge and the Saluda Outdoor Center offer tubing on the Saluda River.

“Most people are driving all the way up to North Carolina or Georgia to go tubing, and you’ve got a great river that’s perfectly clean and perfectly fun. It has lots of wildlife and lots of sights to see,” Robinson said. “Our landlord runs the Saluda Outdoor Center, so he has all of these glamping pads and tiny homes that people can rent and spend a weekend or a night at.”

For more information and to learn about future events, visit the brewery’s website. You can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.